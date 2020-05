Steven Todd WalkerPhoenix - Steven Todd Walker, 67, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was the son of Ted and Dorothy Walker. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Guertin and Lindsay Babiarz (Shawn), four grandchildren, Makenzie, Kaitlyn, Madalyn and Bodhi, one great-grandson, Connor, and his sister Susan Collins (Randy).Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at aaphx.org