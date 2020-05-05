Steven Todd Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Todd Walker

Phoenix - Steven Todd Walker, 67, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was the son of Ted and Dorothy Walker. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Guertin and Lindsay Babiarz (Shawn), four grandchildren, Makenzie, Kaitlyn, Madalyn and Bodhi, one great-grandson, Connor, and his sister Susan Collins (Randy).

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at aaphx.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved