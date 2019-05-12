Stewart Kristal



Scottsdale - age 88, passed away April 29th after complications from a fall. He was born February 26th, 1931 in Joliet, Illinois to Belle and Herman Kristal, immigrants from western Russia. His father died when Stewart was just 6 and he was lovingly raised in Streator, Illinois by his mother and older siblings Ben, Sarah, Annette, and Mildred. Stewart met his wife of 66 years, Toba Press Kristal, when both were in high school. They attended the Universities of Illinois and Wisconsin together where Stewart earned his degree in Pharmacy. After service in the Army Medical Corps in Germany, Stewart and Toba moved first to Ottawa, Illinois and then in 1963 to Phoenix, Arizona. There he opened his first pharmacy, Kristal Drugs, and eventually went into partnership with his dear friend Lanny Lahr in four more K & L pharmacies. He was one of the founding members of the independent pharmacy group United Drugs, and was one of the first in Arizona to introduce computers into pharmacy management. Stewart loved to travel. He and Toba drove through many parts of Europe and visited Israel, China, Russia, Egypt, Vietnam, India, Cuba, and Thailand. He particularly enjoyed sampling varied cuisines, especially desserts. Over the last seven years Stewart volunteered with the Navajo Elementary School Volunteer Reading Program for children with reading difficulties. The kindness that was the hallmark of his character was especially helpful with the most challenging students. Stewart is survived by his adoring wife Toba, his loving children Scot Kristal, Steven Kristal, and Jill Kristal Feuerstein, daughter-in-law Theresa Kristal, son-in-law Peter Feuerstein; grandchildren Rachel Kristal Topscher (Mike), Betsy Feuerstein, Benjamin Feuerstein, Joseph Kristal, Hayden Kristal, and Emma Kristal; great grandchildren Alyss and Evelyn Topscher. A dear gentle man and true mensch has left us and will be terribly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Navajo Elementary School Volunteer Reading Program, 7501 East Oak Street. Scottsdale, Arizona 85257. Arrangements have been entrusted to Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery. For information please visit, www.greenacresmortuary.net. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019