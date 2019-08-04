|
Payson - Stewart Paul Scott, 57, passed away peacefully, July 12, 2019 at his home in Payson, AZ. Stewart was born August 6, 1962 to parents Gene and Katherine (Kitty), he was the fifth of their six children. Stewart was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from East High School. After high school, Stewart enrolled in the Army, where he went on to serve in the 101st Airborne Division. After the Army, Stewart worked mostly in construction, picking up many trades along the way. Stewart's battle with heart disease began too young, and those who knew him, believed he had at least nine lives. Stewart leaves behind his girlfriend, Denella. Six children, Michael, Shayna, Justine, Schyler, Brenda, and Jessica as well as 9 grandchildren. He also leaves nine siblings, Sam (Tracy), Susan (Dan), Steve (Jamie), Sherry (Leo), Spencer (Marcy), Ginger (Harold), Dawn (Rick), Abbe (Frank), and Katie (Brian) and many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and many friends. Stewart was known for a lot of things, but he will be remembered most for his big heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his pink toenails. Services for Stewart will be August 9th at 5pm at the LDS church located at 1054 W 2nd Place, Mesa, Az.
