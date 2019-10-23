Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
National Memorial of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Shoob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart J. Shoob


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart J. Shoob Obituary
Stuart J. Shoob

Stuart J. Shoob, 87, loving father, brother, Army General, and Judge passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1932 in Buffalo, NY to the late Max and Edna Shoob. Stuart moved to Arizona at the age of 9 and later attended North Public High School. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1954, and served as an Artillery officer in the regular army for two years. Stuart then attended the University of Arizona College of Law, receiving his J.D. degree in 1959. During his time in the law school he joined the Army National Guard and Selective Service of Arizona was on of his proudest accomplishments. Stuart Shoob's legal career stated as an Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Phoenix. He quickly rose to become to the City Prosecutor and held the job for several years before going into private law practice. In 1990 he was hired to be the first Town Magistrate in Fountain Hills, AZ. While living and working in Fountain Hills, Stuart continued too climb the military ranks and retired as Brigadier General in the Arizona Army National Guard. Stuart served as a board member and acting president for Jewish Family Services. He also was active in Fountain Hills Rotary. Stuart was named to Fountain Hills Hall of Fame. He enjoyed coin collecting, wood carving, and cooking. Stuart Shoob is survived by his brother Mark Shoob of Reston, VA.; Daughters Linda Shoob of San Diego, CA, Margie Young of Glendale, AZ and Stepdaughter Kelly Levisee Silvera of South Hampton, NY.; Grandchildren Gabriella, Chelsea, Chandler, Sedona, and Meteya. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85022 at 10:30 am. A Military Honors Ceremony will follow at National Memorial of Arizona 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 12:30 pm.

Donations may be made in Stuart's honor to or the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Download Now