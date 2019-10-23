|
|
Stuart J. Shoob
Stuart J. Shoob, 87, loving father, brother, Army General, and Judge passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1932 in Buffalo, NY to the late Max and Edna Shoob. Stuart moved to Arizona at the age of 9 and later attended North Public High School. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1954, and served as an Artillery officer in the regular army for two years. Stuart then attended the University of Arizona College of Law, receiving his J.D. degree in 1959. During his time in the law school he joined the Army National Guard and Selective Service of Arizona was on of his proudest accomplishments. Stuart Shoob's legal career stated as an Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Phoenix. He quickly rose to become to the City Prosecutor and held the job for several years before going into private law practice. In 1990 he was hired to be the first Town Magistrate in Fountain Hills, AZ. While living and working in Fountain Hills, Stuart continued too climb the military ranks and retired as Brigadier General in the Arizona Army National Guard. Stuart served as a board member and acting president for Jewish Family Services. He also was active in Fountain Hills Rotary. Stuart was named to Fountain Hills Hall of Fame. He enjoyed coin collecting, wood carving, and cooking. Stuart Shoob is survived by his brother Mark Shoob of Reston, VA.; Daughters Linda Shoob of San Diego, CA, Margie Young of Glendale, AZ and Stepdaughter Kelly Levisee Silvera of South Hampton, NY.; Grandchildren Gabriella, Chelsea, Chandler, Sedona, and Meteya. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85022 at 10:30 am. A Military Honors Ceremony will follow at National Memorial of Arizona 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 12:30 pm.
Donations may be made in Stuart's honor to or the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019