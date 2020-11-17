1/1
Stuart Kiel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart Kiel

Phoenix, AZ - Stuart Kiel, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away, Sunday, Nov 8.

He leaves behind his mother, Margie, his step-dad, Mark, two sisters, Mary Coster, and Karen Jargo, a brother, Todd Kiel (aka TJ), a nephew Joe Kowalski, four nieces, Katie Kowalski, Ali Jargo, Kiley Jargo, and Raelynn Kiel, two aunts, Maryann Zimmerman and Maria Coster, an uncle Gerry Coster, numerous cousins and second cousins. Services were provided by Blue Sky Cremation in Paso Robles, CA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved