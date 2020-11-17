Or Copy this URL to Share

Stuart Kiel



Phoenix, AZ - Stuart Kiel, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away, Sunday, Nov 8.



He leaves behind his mother, Margie, his step-dad, Mark, two sisters, Mary Coster, and Karen Jargo, a brother, Todd Kiel (aka TJ), a nephew Joe Kowalski, four nieces, Katie Kowalski, Ali Jargo, Kiley Jargo, and Raelynn Kiel, two aunts, Maryann Zimmerman and Maria Coster, an uncle Gerry Coster, numerous cousins and second cousins. Services were provided by Blue Sky Cremation in Paso Robles, CA.









