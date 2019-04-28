|
Stuart W. Hollingsworth
Phoenix - Stuart W. Hollingsworth, M.D., passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, at Mayo Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, at age 91. He was a resident of the Phoenix area since 1971. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria Y. Hollingsworth nee Seghieri, and their two children, Paul Hollingsworth and Nancy Neiman nee Hollingsworth, as well as their six grandchildren: Emma, Benjamin, and Leah Neiman and Celeste, Anna, and Griffin Hollingsworth.
Stuart and his twin sister, Claire Burt nee Hollingsworth, were born in Hollywood, California, on June 23, 1927, to Merrill Windsor Hollingsworth, M.D., and Amy Marie Hollingsworth nee Weldt. Stuart twice served in the US armed forces. As a 17-year-old high school graduate, he entered the Merchant Marines during World War II and served in the Pacific and Atlantic theaters (1944-45). A decade later, as a medical doctor, he was drafted and served in the US Air Force on a NATO base in Chateauroux, France (1955-58).
Stuart graduated from the University of California (Berkeley) in 1949 and the University of California Medical School in San Francisco in 1953. Although trained in medical school and deployed in the US Air Force as a specialist in internal medicine, he changed medical career paths in 1958 to focus on neuropsychiatry and biological psychiatry. He completed a residency in psychiatry at Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Oregon (1958-1960), and thereafter devoted his career to public mental health administration, with specific attention to pioneering programs dedicated to alcoholism and drug addiction. He also spearheaded groundbreaking research into medicines designed to prevent or alleviate geriatric dementia. His most important positions included serving as superintendent of Corozal Hospital in the Panama Canal Zone (1962-64), director of the Bernalillo County University of New Mexico Medical School Comprehensive Community Mental Health Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico (1967-70), and chairman for the Department of Psychiatry of Maricopa County Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona (1971-92). He served as treasurer and then president of the Arizona Psychiatric Society (1989-91).
In his private life Stuart passionately pursued sailing in blue waters, reading everything from history to pulp science fiction, traveling and birdwatching in the US and abroad with Gloria and friends, seeing movies of all types but particularly Westerns and samurai films, listening to classical music and operas with a special love for Mozart and Verdi, taking no prisoners at card games (especially contract bridge, hearts, and cribbage), playing tennis left-handed against all comers, cooking exotic dishes (paella and Chinese soups!), providing canny financial guidance to grateful family and friends, doting on his grandchildren, tracing his family genealogy back to its pre-colonial roots in England, and supporting the University of California (Berkeley) sports teams and—despite many lean years--the San Francisco 49ers in football and the San Francisco Giants in baseball.
An informal memorial service will be held in Tempe, Arizona, in the fall for family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019