Sue Ann Kunberger



Phoenix - Sue Ann Kunberger, 80, died August 3, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona.



Sue Ann Kunberger was born February 15, 1940, to James and Zelma (Fowler) Wigginton.



Suzie grew up in Louisville with 42 first cousins, and spent summers at the family farm in Bardstown. She attended the first class of Assumption high school.



Sue and George were married in Kyoto, Japan in 1961. They were stationed in Wyoming, California, Ohio, Florida, and Guam before settling near Luke Air Force Base in 1976. Sue enjoyed a lifelong passion for the arts, including musical theatre, dance and opera.



Sue practiced nursing for 42 years, including as a neonatal nurse at Maryvale Hospital, and a school nurse for Liberty Elementary. Two of her proudest accomplishments were managing nursing for the Vietnamese refugee camps on Guam, and organizing an Operation Babylift flight that rescued over 300 orphans.



Sue was a devoted mother to so many, including her own five children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was warm, loving, and jovial, humble and enthusiastic, supportive and genuine. Sue Ann made a friend of everyone she met, and she will be missed by all.



Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, with Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. at Phoenix Memorial Park. Private reception, please contact Kate or Carrie for information.









