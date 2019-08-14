|
Sue Hanlon
Scottsdale - Sue Hanlon passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born Sue Rittenhouse Kruger on June 6, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA to Louis and Edythe Kruger. She attended Upper Darby High School, where she was captain of the cheerleading team. She was the first in her family to attend college, and received an academic scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, and she graduated in 1961 with Honors. While at Penn, she met the love of her life, Jack, and they were married just weeks after graduation.
She had a generous and kind spirit, and as an educator taught under-privileged children in several states; worked with orphans in Venezuela; and gave to a multitude of charitable causes. During their marriage, Jack's work took them to seven different states, as well as South America, all while raising three boys. She was an excellent baker, and her chocolate chip cookies were the stuff of legend. Her passion was needlepoint, and she created works of art that grace numerous homes and offices to this day. She also had the greenest of green thumbs, and every home she lived at had its own beautiful garden designed and grown by her. However, her primary passion was her English bulldogs, having raised six of them over the years.
She is survived by her loving husband, John W. (Jack) Hanlon; her three sons: Chris and his wife, Patti, of Scottsdale; John of McHenry, IL; Geoff and his wife, Laura, of Winter Park, FL; she is also survived by her grandchildren Kate, Tommy, and Jake Hanlon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Molnar.
Services will be private. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019