Sue Howell
Phoenix - Sue Howell, age 86, passed away on April 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on September 30, 1932 to Troy and Kathryn Hunt in Taylorville, Illinois.
Her parents preceded her in death. She attended Eastern Illinois University where she met the love of her life, Jack Howell. In 1960, with their two kids, they packed up and moved to Arizona. She worked for the Scottsdale School District, first in the office at Navajo Elementary School and then many years as a teaching assistant. She and Jack had been married 56 years when he passed away in 2007.
Sue is survived by her two children, Debbey Logan of Chandler and Dave Howell (Sue/Ben) of Phoenix, three grandchildren Hillary O'Donnell (Shawn) of Scottsdale, Seth Howell of Scottsdale and Lilli Wyndelts (Brent) of Phoenix.
She also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Connor and Chloe O'Donnell.
Per her request, no services will be held. Her ashes will be scattered at the family cabin in Pine, Arizona. Memorial contributions may be made in Sue's name to either Chandler United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Valley who took such good care of her and the family during this difficult time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019