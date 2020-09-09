1/1
Sue Kolleen Ketcham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Kolleen Ketcham

Sue Kolleen Ketcham died peacefully on Aug 20, 2020 after a six year battle with cancer. She was 75 years old. Her greatest joy in life was her family and spending time with them. She was a very kind and loving person, who always put everyone's needs before her own. She loved her trips to the Grand Canyon and Seal Beach California. As well as reading books, crocheting, and trying all kinds of different teas. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert, her daughter Linda Ketcham-Ehle(Scott), son Daniel Ketcham(Melinda), her grandson Jackson Ketcham and granddaughter Audrey Ketcham.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved