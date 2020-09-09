Sue Kolleen Ketcham



Sue Kolleen Ketcham died peacefully on Aug 20, 2020 after a six year battle with cancer. She was 75 years old. Her greatest joy in life was her family and spending time with them. She was a very kind and loving person, who always put everyone's needs before her own. She loved her trips to the Grand Canyon and Seal Beach California. As well as reading books, crocheting, and trying all kinds of different teas. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert, her daughter Linda Ketcham-Ehle(Scott), son Daniel Ketcham(Melinda), her grandson Jackson Ketcham and granddaughter Audrey Ketcham.









