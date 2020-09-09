Sue Lineback Rhodes
Glendale - Sue Lineback Rhodes passed away at her home on August 24th after a long bout with Lewy Body Dementia. Sue was born in Brinkley, Arkansas April 21, 1933. Sue graduated from Stevens College, went on to the University of Arkansas where she received BA and MA degrees. After graduation she moved to Conway and joined the faculty at Arkansas State Teachers College. It was in Conway where she met Ernie her husband of 55 years.
In 1974 she and her family moved to Glendale from Massachusetts. Sue was a substitute teacher at Sunset
Elementary School until her daughters started high school. Then she taught at Glendale Community College as an adjunct instructor for several years. Sue was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years as well as a Girl Scout Leader, a speech and drama teacher, a stage actress, competitive bowler, golfer, varsity basketball player, 5K run/walker, scrapbooker, oil portrait painter, wife, mother, beautiful friend, life of a party, thoughtful hostess, a friend to all, avid sports watcher, singer, and piano and harp player. Sue is survived by her husband Ernie, two daughters Emily and Nancy and two grandchildren.
At a later time to be announced there will be a celebration of Sue's life.
Donations may be made to Banner Hospice in Sue's memory at www.bannerhealthfoundation.org