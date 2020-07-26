Sue May Chin
Phoenix - Sue May Chin (Nee) Tang, 87, of Phoenix, Arizona, sadly passed away on July 14, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. We thought we had many more happy years with her. She was born on April 3, 1933 in Phoenix, Arizona and attended college at Phoenix College and the University of Washington, affiliated with Eta Chi Epsilon.
Sue was preceded in death by parents Koai and Chan Shee Tang, her husband Quon O. Chin, brothers Gene and Jim Tang, and in-laws Anna Tang, Baley Tang, and Frank Eng. She is survived by daughter Lori Chin Steuber (Paul) and Karen Cheah (Bob); sons Glenn and Tom (April); and grandchildren Nelson, Sophia, Kevin (Brendan), Brenda, Brian, Amy (Josh), and Katrina. She is also survived by siblings George and Dan Tang (Lee); in-laws Eva Tang, Lillian Eng, and Lai Fong Lui (Robert); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sue was a mother and homemaker. She raised her four children with Quon, her husband of 57 years, and they both cherished spending time with their grandchildren. Sue enjoyed traveling, sewing, gardening, crafting, and playing piano. Her adorable cats and dachshunds gave Sue so much joy throughout the 60 years at her Phoenix home. Sue spent the last four years of her life at Rose Villa, a loving private group home, where she made friends, solved word puzzles, listened to music, and visited with many loved ones, including her cats Mao Mao and Big Boy.
With her signature style, sense of humor, and bright smile, Sue was happy, healthy, and content. Although we are heartbroken that she was taken from us so suddenly, we are thankful she lived a full life and spent her last years so carefree. Rest in peace, Mom. We love you.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. Because of Sue's love of animals, her charity of choice
was the American Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary and you can leave condolences and messages on their website www.almoore-grimshaw.com