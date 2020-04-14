|
|
Surendra "Suren" P. Sinha
Wilmington, DE - Surendra "Suren" P. Sinha, 93, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2020. Surendra, affectionately referred to as "Baba" by his friends and family, was born in a small village in India on January 19, 1927. Suren attended school in India where he received a degree in engineering. He emigrated to the United States in 1954 and attended graduate school in Alabama. He then continued his education at various graduate programs across the country, altogether obtaining five degrees in the STEM fields. During the course of his education, Suren met his wife Sindhu Moghe at the University of Minnesota. Suren and Sindhu were married in August 1957. The couple moved to Ames, Iowa where they welcomed their two daughters: Vandana and Medha. The family then briefly moved to New York City and finally to Wilmington, DE where Suren worked as a civil engineer, designing bridges throughout the mid-Atlantic region. After 38 years in Wilmington, Suren and Sindhu moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 2002 to be closer to family before Sindhu's passing in 2003. Surendra is survived by his two daughters (Dr. Vandana Sinha & Medha Sinha) and four grandchildren (Nikhil & Rohan Andresen and Karthic & Eva Epker). Surendra is preceded in death by his wife Sindhu Sinha (née Moghe).
Surendra will be remembered for his gentle compassion, his outstanding intelligence, and his devotion to his education and the education of others. Suren believed that everything on earth was good and created for a reason and was known for eagerly engaging in deep philosophical discussions. He had a generous heart and frequently supported impoverished students in India to further their education. Suren believed in the importance of hard work and education and instilled this ideal in his daughters and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020