Susan Carol Howell
1941 - 2020
Susan Carol Howell

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Susan Carol Howell. Born February 11th, 1941 - Passed August 14th, 2020. Susan was a loving mom, grandmother, and a shining light in the lives of those she touched. She was a graduate of Arizona State University, retired teacher, and loved watching both the Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals. Her genuine love of those she held dear, and smile that lit up a room will forever be missed. Susan was preceded in death by husband Carl W. Howell, and sister Laura Davis. Survived by her son Michael Angres and his wife Monica, and son Lincoln Howell and his wife Barbara. One brother Donald Davis. Her partner and loving companion William Mead. Her lifetime friend Darlene Fleck. Eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Phoenix Children's Hospital in Susan's memory. A celebration of the life of our beautiful mom is to be determined in 2021. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
