Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
home of her daughter, Tina Huber
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Goehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Christine Goehner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Christine Goehner Obituary
Susan Christine Goehner

Scottsdale - Susan Christine Goehner, beloved by her friends as "Suzie Q," accepted her wings on February 9th, 2020. She was a big personality with a bigger smile and the biggest of heart. To her family she was Mimi; a gentle, giving and loving soul. There will never be another.

Born in a little suburb of Chicago, Suzie was a magnet for people and purpose. She was a model, avid athlete and purveyor of old movies. She was obsessed with holidays, hot days and Rod Stewart.

You always knew it was the 'Q' when she called you by something sweet recalls a dear friend. "Dolly" and "Love" were her go to terms of endearment. She had the gift of gab and could truly command a room. From high above, looking down on those below, she is proud.

Suzie is survived by her husband John, daughter Tina, son-In-law Jeff and their two children, Holden Michael and Hayden Lauren; her sister Rachel, husband John and their three children, Imogene, John and Rachel Rebecca.

Suzie leaves behind countless friends whom she considered her extended family.

Suzie was strong in her faith and, now, she flies.

A celebration of life will be held at 4PM on Saturday, February the 29th, at the home of her daughter, Tina Huber.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -