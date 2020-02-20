|
|
Susan Christine Goehner
Scottsdale - Susan Christine Goehner, beloved by her friends as "Suzie Q," accepted her wings on February 9th, 2020. She was a big personality with a bigger smile and the biggest of heart. To her family she was Mimi; a gentle, giving and loving soul. There will never be another.
Born in a little suburb of Chicago, Suzie was a magnet for people and purpose. She was a model, avid athlete and purveyor of old movies. She was obsessed with holidays, hot days and Rod Stewart.
You always knew it was the 'Q' when she called you by something sweet recalls a dear friend. "Dolly" and "Love" were her go to terms of endearment. She had the gift of gab and could truly command a room. From high above, looking down on those below, she is proud.
Suzie is survived by her husband John, daughter Tina, son-In-law Jeff and their two children, Holden Michael and Hayden Lauren; her sister Rachel, husband John and their three children, Imogene, John and Rachel Rebecca.
Suzie leaves behind countless friends whom she considered her extended family.
Suzie was strong in her faith and, now, she flies.
A celebration of life will be held at 4PM on Saturday, February the 29th, at the home of her daughter, Tina Huber.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020