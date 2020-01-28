Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
Tempe - Susan C. Haber, age 77 of Tempe, AZ passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on January 11, 2020. Susan "Sue" was born October 13, 1942, to Willis and Mildred Kelly of Louisville, KY. She moved to Arizona as an adolescent where she was raised by her mother and stepfather Joe Montana. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger Kelly.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Bill Haber of Tempe, AZ; Sisters, Debbie (Steve) Falk and JoAnne (Bill) Caldwell of Oregon her Sons, Mark (Mindy) Serrano of Alamo, CA, Ricky (Diana) Serrano of Tucson, AZ, and Brian (Kaylan) Haber of El Dorado Hills, CA; Grandsons, Estevan Serrano, Derek (Malisa) Serrano, Diego Serrano; Granddaughters, Lauren Serrano, Samantha Serrano, Hayden Haber and Emerson Haber; Great-Grandchildren Talen, Lyla and Shiloh Serrano and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a caring and compassionate wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all that were lucky enough to know her.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1st 11a.m at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
