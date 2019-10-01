|
Susan Jo Hartin
- - Susan Jo Hartin, Sue to family and friends, passed away at home on Sunday July 13, 2019. Sue was loved deeply by her family and is missed by so many as her heart was bigger than life.
Sue proudly worked for Arizona State Parks beginning her career in 1998 where she became a Park Ranger at Lyman Lake State Park. Sue worked tirelessly for State Parks and achieved the highest honor and was named Arizona State Ranger of the Year - she was recognized formally by the Governor of Arizona and her peers. Her following of campers and visitors to the Park was far and wide and Sue received hundreds of letters and thank-you notes from campers she met at the park and for many years after.
Sue is survived by her mother, Norma Hartin of Gilbert, sisters: Cindy Peterson of California, Donna Uptain and Diana Gignac of Gilbert and her brother Steve Hartin of Phoenix. Sue was especially close to her two nieces Jennifer Noonan, Kayla Taft and nephew Michael Peterson whom loved her dearly. Sue was always there for her 5 great nieces and nephews and loved them as her own. Sue joins her father, Robert Hartin and her beloved dog Oscar who passed before her.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday October 19th in Phoenix. Please RSVP to Cindy at 949-359-3066.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019