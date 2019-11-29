|
|
Susan Kaplin Goldstein
Susan Goldstein, beloved daughter, sister and friend passed from this earth on November 23rd, 2019. She fought a courageous battle with an advanced form of Parkinson's Disease, MSA (Multiple System Atrophy). Her strong will and strength will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew her.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Bloch Kaplin, brother William (Bill) Kaplin, (wife Cassie) of Toledo,OH, step son Aaron Goldstein (wife Kara) of Santa Barbara,CA, step son-in-law James Morgan and grandson Jacob of Big Bear,CA.
She also leaves behind two of the finest friends, Geri Belford and Jamye Katz and many dedicated caregivers.
In her memory, it was Susan's request that donations be made to one's favorite charity, to SARRC (Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center), or to the MSA Coalition. Services were held on November 27th, 2019. Final interment will be held in Toledo, OH.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019