|
|
Susan Kearney
Glendale - Susan (Sue) Kearney passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born June 27, 1940 in New York. Sue enjoyed being stationed throughout the United States and after her husband Rick's Army retirement in 1983, settled in Arizona. She retired as the manager of the Moon Valley High School cafeteria in 2006. In their retirement years together, Sue and Rick spent many wonderful summers on the Oregon coast in their RV where they made and spent time with dear friends. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Kearney and their two beautiful daughters Cynthia Kearney, Karen Bromley, her husband Pete and their children Megan and Jonathan. In addition, she is survived by her children from a previous marriage, Amy, John, Jeff, Darren and their children. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am, Sat, Feb 23, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Chapel at 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381, 623-974-3671. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sue's honor to Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley. www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019