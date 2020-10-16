1/1
Susan Liberty Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Liberty Hall

Susan Liberty Hall passed away on October 2, 2020 at her home in New River, Arizona, at the age of 75. Susan was born in Hawthorn, California to C.O. and Jessie Brown. Susan was a very successful business woman achieving recognition of her company with Young Living Essential Oils, as "The Three Wise Men and the Company of Angels", where she became one of the top leaders reaching the level of Platinum. Susan is survived by her son Brandon Hall and his wife Erica and their 3 children, Tatum, Kensington and Kelton. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerry Buss. She leaves behind many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was a faithful and loyal friend to many. She will be greatly missed.

The Celebration of Life for Susan will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd. Interment will take place immediately after the Celebration of Life, at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved