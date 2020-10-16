Susan Liberty HallSusan Liberty Hall passed away on October 2, 2020 at her home in New River, Arizona, at the age of 75. Susan was born in Hawthorn, California to C.O. and Jessie Brown. Susan was a very successful business woman achieving recognition of her company with Young Living Essential Oils, as "The Three Wise Men and the Company of Angels", where she became one of the top leaders reaching the level of Platinum. Susan is survived by her son Brandon Hall and his wife Erica and their 3 children, Tatum, Kensington and Kelton. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerry Buss. She leaves behind many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was a faithful and loyal friend to many. She will be greatly missed.The Celebration of Life for Susan will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd. Interment will take place immediately after the Celebration of Life, at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona.