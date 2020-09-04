Susan (Susie) Louise Schaefer
Susan (Susie) Louise Schaefer, 73, died peacefully at home on August 28 after living with Huntington's chorea for more than two decades. A longtime resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruth Morse Schaefer, and her sister, Nancy Morse Schaefer del Real. She is survived by her sister, Lee Schaefer; her beloved nieces, Amy del Real and Lee Chamberlin, and four grand-nephews and two grand nieces. A graduate of Mary Institute (1966) and the University of Denver (1970), Susie lived in Chicago before moving west. A born entrepreneur, Susie was one of the earliest to venture into the world of match-making. Blessed with a quick wit and a fondness for meaningful friendships, Susie will be missed by many. The family would like to thank her long-term caregivers. A private graveside service will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery on September 13th. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, hdsa.org
