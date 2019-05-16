Resources
Susan M. Cohill

Susan M. Cohill

- - Susan M. Cohill, 90, died February 18 during a heart operation. Her body was donated to Science Care for medical research. A collector of all things, she treasured most her friends and shared adventures through bridge, book club, tennis, golf, travel, and volunteer work for the Junior League, Recording for the Blind, Hospice, and Maricopa County Parks & Rec. She attended Smith College and the U of A before marrying John L. Cohill, Jr. She is survived by 2 children, Cash and Carrie, and 2 grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 16, 2019
