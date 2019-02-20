|
Susan Mahoney
Chandler - Susan Marie Mahoney passed peacefully with her loving friends around her on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence "Curley" and Ivalue Biler. Susan was the Business Office Manager at Henry Brown Buick GMC where she worked for 40 years. She is survived by her sister, Claudia (Terry) Childs in Florida, three nephews and six great-nephews, In-laws Leo and Karen Mahoney and many friends. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 10AM at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. For additional information and to send condolences, visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019