|
|
Susan Marie (Wiles) Serrano
Phoenix - Susan Marie Serrano died peacefully on June 21, 2019 in Mission Viejo, CA.
She was born on May 18, 1958 in Phoenix, AZ. She is the daughter of Robert and Marianne (Borges) Wiles.
She is survived by her daughters Nicole (Dreyer) and Danielle (Vallely), her grandchildren Dax and Maddox Dreyer, her brothers James Wiles and Thomas Wiles (Deborah), her sister Patricia DiGiovanni (Paul), her father Robert Wiles and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Marianne Wiles.
She graduated from Coronado high school in Scottsdale, AZ in 1976 and attended Arizona State University in 1977. She moved to southern California in 1978 and has lived there ever since.
Susan loved her friends and family, and loved to help others. She most recently volunteered at CHOC Hospital, in southern CA, and helped build homes for orphans in Thailand. She loved to spend time outdoors whether it was surfing at the beach, going on hikes, or running outdoors. She will be deeply missed. A private ceremony will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019