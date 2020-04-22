|
Susan Mary Lindmeier
Susan Mary Lindmeier passed away courageously and peacefully on April 6, 2020, at the far too young age of 56. Sue was born on Christmas Eve 1963 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Paul and Rita Lindmeier. There she attended both St. Thomas the Apostle and Audubon schools. Sue loved summers water skiing, boating, and swimming at the family cabin on Daggett Lake. Sue was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, and friend.
The Lindmeier family moved in 1977 to Wickenburg Arizona, where they purchased and operated the La Siesta Motel for several years; living on site in the unique owners' quarters referred to as, "The Rock". Her friends and family recall fond memories of both working and relaxing at the La Siesta Motel. Sue attended Wickenburg High School, where she was a stellar student, was active in student council, cheerleading and was a favorite bat girl for the boy's baseball team.
She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a BA degree. Her first post college job at a title company, led to her career as a loan officer/broker. Sue later worked with her sister Cate, fundraising for political elections and volunteering for non-profits. She then went on to work for the city of Phoenix as an assistant to, then Mayor Phil Gordon, and at the Convention Center. She recently retired from the mortgage business. Sue was a highly respected, successful, tough, fair, and generous boss and mentor. To all, Sue was honest and loving. Her family, friends, and dogs brought her much comfort, strength, joy, and love.
Accepting yet always managing her cancer diagnosis, Sue bravely and courageously endured more surgeries and procedures than most can imagine. But living life, was much more fun. So, Sue created a large scale "Bucket List". Among many on her list were a trip with her sister Ann to the Czech Republic following family roots. They were warmly welcomed into homes previously owned by ancestors. Sue traveled with friends to view the Jimmy Fallon and the Ellen DeGeneres shows. Then to Minneapolis for a Prince Tribute with friends.
She spent as much time as possible with family and friends at her timeshare properties in Sedona and on the island of Kauai. Days snorkeling with beautiful and amazing a sea turtles were cherished by Sue. Her fight and willpower seemed never ending. She proudly declared one day, "I need to make another bucket list, I've completed the first!"
Sue was a "Best Friend" to countless people. She listened, coached, advised, taught, shared, accepted, and loved us ALL! We are all blessed to have had such a wonderful soul in our lives.
Sue read, studied, meditated, and prayed as she learned to live in never-ending love and gratitude. She is lovingly remembered for her generosity, bright smile, and contagious laugh. Sue is survived by five older siblings, seven nieces, two nephews, five grandnephews, and one grandniece. Sue met death fully conscious of God, a heart full of gratitude, and surrounded with love.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Sue to; Norton Thoracic Clinic at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020