Susan McGeehon Sipple
Glendale - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Susan. She was entrusted to the loving arms of her dear savior Jesus Christ, May 24, 2020. Susan was born January 19, 1947 in East Chicago, Illinois to Carl and Helen McGeehon. Colonel Carl McGeehon served as chaplain in the United States Air Force at posts throughout the US and the world. One of the many locations the McGeehon's served was Honolulu, where Susan graduated from the prestigious Punahou High School. Education was always a priority with Susan. Graduating from Willamette University, then on to her Master's Degree at the University of Arizona, followed by earning a highly coveted MBA from Stanford University. Susan spent over 30 years in the banking industry. Susan achieved the position of Vice President at Bank One and served there for many years. She also held leadership positions with Citi-Corp. Later she returned to the classroom as Instructor at University of Phoenix and Brown-Mackie College, sharing her outstanding knowledge and love of the English Language with her many students. Susan was known especially for her great love of people and animals. Her warm, cheery disposition and smile, her willingness to see the best in people, endeared her to many, and a life-long friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by so many. Susan was very active in PEO, serving BT Chapter as a beloved president. She was a valued member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Copper State Chapter since 2004. Arizona Pug Rescue (APARN) and AZ Pug Life Rescue organizations, saw Susan rescue many needy pug dogs. Over the years she and husband John fostered over 100 dogs. As The Biography Writer, Susan enriched the lives of over 50 families, writing family histories, providing a treasured legacy for those families for generations to come. A more graceful skier on Colorado's Copper Mountain than Susan would be hard to find. Recent years found her regularly working-out in her yoga classes at Arrowhead Country Club. She was a loyal choir member, regular Bible Study attendee, and member of Palmcroft Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her loving husband John, step-children John A. Sipple (Katja) and Karen Wilkinson (Lee), 3 adoring granddaughters, and 1 grandson, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many dear friends, all who profoundly miss this magnificent woman. Susan was predeceased by her parents, brother Mike, and infant sister Nancy. We take comfort in the unshakable knowledge that Susan has gathered up all her animal friends at Rainbow Bridge and joined family and friends in God's heavenly kingdom, awaiting her loved ones to join her in Glory. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be scheduled when virus restrictions permit. Please refer to www.sunlandmemorial.com for service details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to the above pug rescue organizations or 4 Paws Rescue in Youngtown, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.