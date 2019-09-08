|
Susan Shelton
Glendale - Susan Ruth Shelton (Mander)
1948-2019
Susan Ruth Shelton, 71, of Glendale Arizona passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Susan was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Robert John Mander and Ruth Fogg Jensen in 1948 and grew up mostly in Idaho, South Carolina, and Glendale, Arizona. She attended Brigham Young University and studied Interior Design, Art, Music, Photography, and Drama. She was married to Joseph W. Shelton in January of 1970 and sealed in the Mesa Temple in June 1971. Because her husband was active duty in the Air Force, they moved frequently from 1971 to 1981 living in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, and finally Glendale, Arizona again where they lived for the last 38 years of her life. Susan was a very caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all. She spent the majority of her time raising a family of 4 boys and one girl, serving in her church in multiple roles, and running a home-based preschool. She spent her free time always doing some sort of arts and crafts relating to home decoration or family. As a painter, she had a passion for tole and oil painting. She was constantly recording family events via pictures, scrapbooks, photos, genealogical family group sheets, written experiences, digital photography, and audio recordings. She made and decorated many professional wedding cakes. Even with all of that, her joy in life was to serve children, starting with her own.
She is survived by five children, six grandchildren, and five siblings. Children: J. Scott Shelton, R. Todd Shelton, Becky Shelton, Timothy Shelton and Michael Shelton. Grandchildren: Christopher, Levi, Melanie, Nathan, Linnea and Winter. Siblings: Marylin Trimble, Shirley Nawrocki, Robert Mander, Karen Engler and Mark Mander. Susan is preceded in death by her Spouse Joseph William Shelton of 47 years, Parents Robert John Mander and Ruth Fogg Jensen and her Granddaughter Mandy.
Funeral and Interment services will be held on Tuesday September 10th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 825 S. 32nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85204. Viewing starts at 9AM, Service at 10:30 AM with family luncheon to follow. Interment Ceremony for anyone wanting to attend will be at 2:00 PM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix.
Memorial Contributions or Flowers are welcomed. For those who would like to pay their respects, but are unable to attend the services, but would still like to contribute, you can make a donation to the American Brain Foundation for the Lewy Body Dementia Research program in memory of Susan R. Shelton.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019