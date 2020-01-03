Resources
1951 - 2019
Susan Shindler, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19 surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend to many. She was born on February 15, 1951 in Sioux City, Iowa. Sue is survived by her husband of 29 years, Randy Montello, sister, Joan Zuckerbrow (Paul), nieces, Rochelle Zuckerbrow, Lisa Reiman (Casey), and her great niece and nephew, Kassidy and Matthew Reiman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne and George Shindler.

Sue graduated from ASU with a degree in Recreation and worked for city Parks and Recreation for 31 years. Not only did her professional life include planning activities and games for adults and children but her personal life revolved around fun and games. She enjoyed golfing and was the Vice President of the Cave Creek Golf League for several years. Funeral services were held on Monday, December 23 at Beth El Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the AZ Humane Society or to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
