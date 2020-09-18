Susan W. Larsen
Susan W. Larsen, 82, passed away peacefully on Sept 15, 2020 in the presence of her family. Susan was born in Chicago, IL on July 10,1938 to Maude and Chuck Wood. Raised in Winnetka, IL, "Sue" graduated from New Trier High School where she served as the president of the Girl's Athletic Association before heading west to attend the University of Arizona. After raising her family in Northbrook, IL, she settled in Scottsdale and was active in the Valley Presbyterian Church, Palo Verde Republican Women's Club, and the Grand Canyon Chapter of the D.A.R.. Sue's infectious smile and warm spirit were magnetic and she was admired by all who met her. She leaves behind daughters Karen Moyers (Greg), Kimberly Shruhan (Donald), son Ken Uvodich (Juli) and six beloved grandchildren, Alexa, Matthew, Michael, Kristen, Alyssa, and Nick. She is also survived by her sister Joan Ward Chandler. She was predeceased by her husband Tom Larsen. A memorial service will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Susan's name to Hospice of the Valley, https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/