Susan Ward



Born 8-28-1944 to King and Kathryn Ward, the first of 4 children



She graduated from Ithaca College in New York.



She moved to Phx,AZ where she worked for Frito Lay and Cox Cable until she retired in 2012.



Sue then started helping people, taking seniors to appointment and helping a food pantry became her passion



On June 15,2020 at 11:58 am, Ms Sue took her last breath. I held her hand and talked about her family and said I love you.



She is survived by her mother,Kathryn Ward-Johnson; her sister,Kerry Ward and brother Gregg Ward and preceded in death by her father, King Ward and Scott Ward. Words will never express how much you meant to our family.



Until we meet again, Millie









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store