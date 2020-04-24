|
|
Susie Romero
1956 ~ 2020
Susie Gracia Romero, age 63, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on April 19, 2020, after a long fight with cancer. She was born on November 1, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona to Arnold and Rita Gracia. Susie married the love of her life, Charles Romero, in 1984, who preceded her in death in 2013. Susie was known for the unconditional love that she had for her family. She had the biggest, purest heart and accepted everyone into her home with open arms. She will be missed mostly for her kind, loving and compassionate spirit. Susie is survived by her children and their spouses: Gina (Alan), Mona (Adrian), Carlos, Christina, and Crystal (Jesse); ten grandchildren: Alina, Charles, Gwen, Divine, Mika, Annalysa, Sammie, Charlie, Papas, and Cherish; two great grandchildren: Mina and Felix; four brothers: Jesse, Frank, Eddie, and Johnny and one sister Gracie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Susie is welcomed into the gates of Heaven by her love, Charles, mother and father, two brothers Arnold and Ralph, and her sister Josie. A celebration of life will be held in the great Honor of Susie at a later date. Her children will be in contact in the near future with the details.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020