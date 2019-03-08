|
Suzanna R. McCoy
Phoenix - Suzanna R. McCoy went to be with our Lord on February 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, Arizona. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix. To view full obituary and to express condolences please go to www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 8, 2019