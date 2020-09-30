Suzanne Becker
Suzanne Becker passed away peacefully at home, September 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Though she will be greatly missed, she had a full, happy, wonderful life as she so often told her friends and family. She grew up in Kaleva Michigan, until she went to Michigan State University where she met her much loved husband Rick who is now with her again. Suzanne is survived by her son Craig and daughter Leslie. She lived in several states with her family over the years including Aspen, Colorado where she owned and operated a boutique sweater store - Suzanne's. She and her husband moved to Arizona 17 years ago relocating from California. She loved being outdoors, enjoying the sun, fresh air, having her coffee or cocktail. She also enjoyed shopping, reading, skiing, golf and spending time with friends and family. A memorial and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Alzheimer's Association
.