|
|
Suzanne Coe
Scottsdale - Suzanne Coe, 76, passed away March 31 after a long, brave battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her brothers: Alan, of Charlottesville, VA, Robert, of Buckingham, FL, and Geoffrey, of Fort Myers, FL; two nephews, Michael and Benjamin Coe; and a niece, Audrey Coe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Doris Coe, of Malvern, PA, stepmother Kathlene Coe, of Elizabethtown, PA, and Suzanne's beloved West Highland White Terrier, Muffin.
Suzanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 3, 1942. She attended Morgantown (WV) High School and graduated from Conestoga High School in Paoli, PA in 1960. She attended college at Bowling Green State University (OH) and Ripon College in Vermont.
Suzanne was an art lover and collector and a gifted retail salesperson who became a store merchandise designer, franchise development manager and buyer in her 20s. She spent most of the 1970s in Washington, DC as assistant store manager for Eddie Bauer. Moving to San Francisco in 1978, she spent the next decade working in small retail boutiques in Noe Valley and surrounding areas.
After coming to Scottsdale in the late 1990s, she nurtured her love for animals, especially dogs, and became an in-demand pet sitter for clients throughout the area. It was not unusual, her family recalls, for her to talk as much about her furry friends and their owners as herself.
Suzanne never met a stranger, and never passed up an opportunity for conversation about current events, the arts, animals, and the brothers she was so proud of. She never tired of playing the role of "big sister" to her family. We honor her courage and positive attitude in fighting her biggest fight, and we will miss her keen intellect, high energy, and curiosity.
Services will be private. Donations in Suzanne's memory can be made to Foothills Animal Rescue, 10197 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019