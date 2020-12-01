Suzanne Grace Caceres (Goreham)
Phoenix - Suzy Caceres, 54, of Phoenix, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2020. Suzy was born in Phoenix on March 13, 1966. She went to school in Scottsdale, graduating from Saguaro High School in 1984. She then attended the University of Arizona where she was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Upon graduation, Suzy moved to Los Angeles where she worked for Robinson's department store and where she met her husband, Andrew Caceres. Shortly thereafter, Suzy and Andy moved back to Scottsdale.
While Suzy gave up a fashion merchandising career to become a court reporter and professor, she found her calling at North Phoenix Baptist Church where she took on a variety of roles, her most recent as the church's preschool finance and communication director. This job allowed Suzy the flexibility to focus on her greatest loves, her son, Christopher and her daughter, Grace. Suzy was a dedicated daughter, a loving sister, a faithful wife and caring friend, but Suzy's greatest joy was in her role of mom to Christopher and Grace.
Suzy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Andrew, her children, Christopher and Grace, her parents, Fritz and Sandra Goreham, her brother Dale Goreham (Dana) and sisters, Betsy Goreham and Becky Clouser (Mike) as well as nieces, Abby and Emily, and nephews, Evan, Chase, Benjamin, Austin and Brooks.
Memorial services will be held on December 5th at 12:00 pm at North Phoenix Baptist Church located at 5757 N. Central Avenue. Please visit hansenmortuary.com
to leave an online condolence or to share a memory of Suzy.