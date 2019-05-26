Resources
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scottsdale - Suzanne Himmel (Herman) of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on 05/21/19. She was born in 1932 in Buffalo, NY, where she met the love of her life, Morris. They were married 67 wonderful years. She is survived by Morris, her daughters (Barbara, Nancy and Linda), sons-in-law (Dan, Gary and Gary) and grandchildren (Andrea, John, Randy, Lauren and Jennifer). Her family meant the world to her and she will always be remembered for the love she bestowed to her husband, children and grandchildren. A private family ceremony will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
