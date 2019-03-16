|
|
Suzanne Kay Wright
Phoenix - September 14, 1934-March 1, 2019
Born in Bay Village Ohio, lived in Phoenix Arizona from 1944 till death.
Daughter of Louis and Edith Dombey
Suzanne was a loving, kind and giving wife and mother who loved Jesus with all her heart and loved and gave grace to others. Suzanne adored her husband and three daughters, and was crazy about her grandchildren; she always prayed and thanked the Lord for them daily. She also had many friends who loved and cared for her until her death. She and her husband Larry Wright (Lucky Lawrence) started a ministry in 1976 called Abundant Life where they helped couples work on their marriages and spoke on God's plan for marriage across the country. They were married 46 years before Larry passed in 2001. Sue and Larry were also an important part of Pro Athletes Outreach helping athletes work on keeping their families together and working through the difficult times. Sue also led Bible Studies and encouraged women in their faith for over 35 years. She was also a talented artist and loved drawing and painting with oils. Sue also had a love for horses and competed in many rodeos as a barrel racer. She was a Rodeo Princess and participated in many parades with her horses.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters and son in laws, Linda and Glen Lanker, Luanne and Phil Unger, and Laurie and Skip Ast and was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
The memorial will be held on March 31, 2019 at 4:00pm at Bethany Bible Church, 6060 N. 7th Ave.
Phoenix, in the main auditorium. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bethany Bible Church or Likewiseworship.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 16, 2019