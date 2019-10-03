|
Suzanne M. Bushard
Phoenix - Suzanne M. Bushard, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born to Wilfred and Phyllis Bushard on June 23, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the 3rd of 7 children in a loving and devout Catholic Family. She had a Catholic education through high school, obtained BA and MA degrees, while learning six languages. She flew with Pan American Airlines as a "stewardess" seeing the world, settling in Italy, working for the World Food Organization at that time. Moving back to the states in New York City she worked at the United Nations as a translator but longed for a more wholesome and peaceful life close to the earth. She lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, studying naturopathic medicine, and with her vast knowledge helped care for many people, including her mother in Phoenix for the last 8 years of life. Though not rich in worldly wealth, she had a deep love for the Lord, her family and friends both at the Catholic Church and Bethany Bible Church. She is survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Ave., Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019