|
|
Suzanne (Suzie) Marie Balys
- - On Sunday July 14, 2019 Suzanne (Suzie) Marie Balys loving mother and grandmother passed away in her home from complications of COPD. Suzie was born on April 28, 1940 in Jackson, Mi. She moved to Az from Mi in 1972. She worked in the grocery business and retired from Frys Foods.
Suzie attended Grace Community Church until she moved to Cordes Lakes,Az.
She's survived by her daughter Mare (Bob) Byrd, son Jeffery, sister Lynn (Dennis) Voorheis, Grandchildren Amber, Jason, and Shane. Great Grandchildren Tyler, Haley, Lilly, Ozzy, Tanis, Phoenix and Colt. Great-Great Grandchild Allison.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Pines and numerous neighbors for their loving care in her final days.
Memorial Donations can be sent to the . Lung.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019