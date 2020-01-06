Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Fessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Marie Fessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Marie Fessler Obituary
Suzanne Marie Fessler

Suzanne Marie Fessler passed away on January 6th. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1954. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Frieda (Hilsher) Lasinski and nephew Paul Johnson. She is survived by husband John and siblings Richard (Cinda) Lasinski, Barbara Lasinski, Carol (Gregg) Johnson, three nephews and two nieces. After graduation from ASU, she became a teacher, and is remembered for her 36 years at St. Mary's High School, 9 yrs. as principal. A Visitation will be held from 6:00-9:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix. Interment will immediately follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now