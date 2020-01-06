|
Suzanne Marie Fessler
Suzanne Marie Fessler passed away on January 6th. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1954. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Frieda (Hilsher) Lasinski and nephew Paul Johnson. She is survived by husband John and siblings Richard (Cinda) Lasinski, Barbara Lasinski, Carol (Gregg) Johnson, three nephews and two nieces. After graduation from ASU, she became a teacher, and is remembered for her 36 years at St. Mary's High School, 9 yrs. as principal. A Visitation will be held from 6:00-9:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix. Interment will immediately follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020