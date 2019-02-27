|
|
Suzanne (Suzie) Telleysh Clark
Scottsdale - Suzanne (Suzie) Telleysh Clark peacefully passed from breast cancer on February 21, 2019, surrounded by family and many friends. She was born to Ronald and Saundra Telleysh on March 8, 1968, the fourth of five children. She was raised in the northern Virginia / Washington D.C. area and graduated from Herndon High School in 1986, where she was a four-year letter winner and High School All-America basketball player. She scored her 1000th career point on January 3, 1986 and was inducted into the Herndon Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Upon graduation, Suzie attended Wake Forest University on a full ride basketball scholarship. She moved to Arizona in 1990, and soon after her parents and two sisters joined her in the Valley of the Sun. Suzie worked in the legal field and the real estate industry, finishing her career in residential real estate at West USA Realty in Scottsdale. She met her husband of nearly 15 years, Michael, in May 2002, and they were married on June 5, 2004. The joy of her life arrived on July 9, 2008, when daughter Reese was born. Suzie was an avid hiker, sports fan, and loved being near the beach, whether visiting family in the east or frequent trips with Michael and Reese to Rocky Point, where they would relax at the pool, play Monopoly, and watch the movie Spaceballs over and over. Her greatest passion was her family, especially Reese, and she gave countless volunteer hours to Scottsdale Christian Academy where Reese attends school. Suzie's legacy will be her infectious smile, unmistakable laugh, unending selflessness, and eternal love for her best friend ever, Reese. She is survived by her husband, Michael, daughter Reese, parents Ronald and Saundra Telleysh, sister Cynthia McDonald (Thomas), brother Ronald, sister Deborah Kennedy (Scott), brother James (Christy), seven nieces in Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida, and friends near and far. Services will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, 85254 at 11:00 Thursday, February 28th. The family will receive friends and family immediately afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (), or the Scottsdale Christian Academy Soaring Fund (scottsdalechristian.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019