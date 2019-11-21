|
|
Suzy Ingalls
Suzy Ingalls 76 years old of Peoria Arizona, passed away on Saturday November 16th in Peoria Arizona.
Suzy was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania to Joe and Florence Snyder on June 15th 1943. She attended school in Philadelphia and Baltimore Maryland. She was married to Jimmie Joe Ingalls on October 29th 1966 in Denver Colorado.
She lived a vibrant life and worked in numerous organizations starting as a Telephone Operator. She then served many years in the Head Start Program. Additionally, Suzy was advocate for Little People of America, where she held several local and national officer positions to say Suzy had challenges in her life is truly an understatement. Suzy was born with proximal focal femoral hypoplasia, a rare type of Dwarfism. For most the condition would prove to be very difficult if not impossible. Suzy was the definition that hard things are put in our way, not to stop us, but to develop our courage, strength and resiliency. In all aspects of her life she never let her disability define her but instead redefined people perceptions of what is possible. She was a fierce advocate for any person of difference - the world and everyone she touched were inspired by her passion to conquer any odds.
Suzy is preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Joe and father Joseph Snyder.
Suzy is survived by her mother Florence Snyder, sister Dee Josephs, her daughter Laura Smith, her son Victor Ingalls, his wife Lisa, grandchildren Nicole and Savannah and three great grandchildren, Ashton, Micheal and Jade.
If interested, you can make a donation in Suzy's name to Little People of America-Arizona Chapter https://www.lpaonline.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019