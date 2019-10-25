Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley of the Sun Mortuary
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Syble Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Syble Mildred Coleman


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Syble Mildred Coleman Obituary
Syble Mildred Coleman

Syble Mildred Coleman was born on June 12, 1925 in Terrel, Oklahoma to Lonzo Liberty Duncan and Amanda Quintilla "Tucker" Duncan. Syble was one of seven children, her siblings being: Alvie, Lonnie, Rozetta, Ken, Deloras and Carolyn. She married William Coleman in 1991. Syble has four children: Joan (John) Nix, Linda Conrad, Kathie (Steve) Cwienkala, and Lonnie (Julie) Ruscito. She also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Her family was one of her greatest joys. She passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at home in Chandler, Arizona. Syble went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Service will be will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona. She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. To share a memory with Syble's family please visit www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Syble's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now