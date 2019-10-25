|
|
Syble Mildred Coleman
Syble Mildred Coleman was born on June 12, 1925 in Terrel, Oklahoma to Lonzo Liberty Duncan and Amanda Quintilla "Tucker" Duncan. Syble was one of seven children, her siblings being: Alvie, Lonnie, Rozetta, Ken, Deloras and Carolyn. She married William Coleman in 1991. Syble has four children: Joan (John) Nix, Linda Conrad, Kathie (Steve) Cwienkala, and Lonnie (Julie) Ruscito. She also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Her family was one of her greatest joys. She passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at home in Chandler, Arizona. Syble went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Service will be will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm at Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona. She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. To share a memory with Syble's family please visit www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019