Sydney "Keith" Johnson
Sun City West - Sydney "Keith" Johnson of Sun City West, AZ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 74.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Johnson; his children Brad (Katherine) Johnson of Fairfax, VA; Launa (Simon) Dollman of San Diego, CA; Judd (Toni) Bickel of Surprise, AZ; and his grandchildren Geni, Matthew, Ryan, Jack, Lucas, Parker, Kimberly, Tyler, Brandon, Katelynn, and one great granddaughter Nora. He also leaves one brother Guy Johnson of Kelowna, BC; two sisters, Fay (Frank) Koch of Glenwood, AB, and Lynne (Gary) Neden of Surprise, AZ; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Keith was predeceased by his parents Syd and Ione Johnson; his sister and her husband Irene (Ed) Barlow; his brother David Johnson; and his sister-in-law Rene Johnson.
Keith was born February 12, 1945 in Lethbridge, AB and grew up in Picture Butte, AB. From his early days with Prudential Insurance he rose through the ranks to be the youngest Regional Director at Prudential. He gave up that role to pursue his love of AZ. Keith held various Regional Director positions but especially enjoyed his time with Rural Metro Fire Department. For 38 years he was able to continue his love of Arizona by hunting with his sons, golfing with his brother and friends, and in later years he continued to enjoy RV'ing, traveling throughout the US, and exploring the world by cruising to 59 countries with his wife.
Keith had many lifelong friends and was the nucleus of his family. He will be missed by us all.
We will celebrate his life with a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Keith's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019