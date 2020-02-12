|
|
Sylvia Flax Cartsonis
Litchfield Park - Sylvia Cartsonis, 89, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, died peacefully at home of natural causes on Friday, January 3, 2020 after living with Parkinson's disease for over 20 years.
Sylvia H. (Sara Hasha) Flax was born on July 9, 1930 in the Bronx, New York to Ruth (Dunya) and Joe (Zissel) Flax, Jewish immigrants who fled persecution and starvation in Eastern Europe. Joe worked as a house painter and Dunya as a sweatshop seamstress.
Sylvia's early years were happy, despite the Great Depression. Her first language was Yiddish, which she read, wrote, and spoke at home. Her sister Zena was born in 1935.
In 1939 the Flaxes purchased a 7.5 acre chicken farm in Toms River, New Jersey. Her first cousin, Stanley Finkel, who Sylvia considered a brother, lived at the farm for extended periods.
In New Jersey, Sylvia's Bronx accent and her Jewishness set her apart from her mostly Christian classmates and she encountered antisemitism for the first time. She learned to navigate the new environment using her wit, beauty and emotional intelligence, the latter of which would serve her throughout her professional life. Sylvia excelled at piano. Her teacher was the accomplished Ukrainian pianist Antin Rudnytsky. To pay for Sylvia's lessons, Dunya killed and plucked a chicken each week.
Sylvia's childhood was marked by WWII. She and her father served as volunteer Plane Spotters in the Ground Observer Corps, trained by the Army Air Forces. They visually searched the skies for German aircraft attempting to penetrate American airspace.
The horrific direct impact of the Holocaust included the murder of her father's entire family in 1941. Sylvia wrote in 1948, "Never did he forget his mother and five brothers and sisters in Lithuania. Every month most of his paycheck was sent to them. The war is over now. They would willingly send aid again, but there is no one left to send it to."
In 1948 Sylvia won an American Legion medal at her high school graduation for the highest grade in American History. In July of that summer she represented New Jersey Famers at the Founding Convention of the Progressive Party's New Youth Organization, which marked the beginning of Sylvia's lifelong commitment to social activism. Among other things, the party sought desegregation and the establishment of a national health insurance system.
Sylvia attended University of Michigan, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Sociology in 1952. At Michigan, Sylvia met Mike Cartsonis, a handsome Greek-American architecture student. The couple could not persuade either set of immigrant parents to accept their plans to marry, so they finally gave up and eloped in July of 1954.
The newlyweds settled in Philadelphia and completed graduate school: Sylvia, at Bryn Mawr's Graduate School of Social Work, and Mike, in City Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. Both graduated in 1956 and took off for a six month honeymoon trip to Europe, where they traveled by train, bicycle, and eventually on a Vespa, carrying one small suitcase. In Germany, Sylvia spoke Yiddish with a German accent and locals asked, "What part of Germany are you from?" In Crete, Mike's relatives loaded up the Vespa with walnuts, cans of olive oil, and even a live chicken tied to the handlebars.
Susan was born in 1957, and her birth ended the three year estrangement from Sylvia's parents. The desire to see their first grandchild outweighed their objections to the marriage. Matthew was born 1959.
The family moved from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, where Ellen was born in 1960. Sylvia became a leading force in the League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, and the Democratic Party. After the assassination of JFK, the couple became active in campaigning for the election of LBJ and were invited to attend his inauguration.
In November 1964 the family relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona. Sylvia intended to restart her social work career, temporarily paused in order to care for her young children, and Mike would start a new job as a city planner for the developing town of Litchfield Park.
In 1965, Sylvia's 35th birthday came with a surprise: twins, Michael and Jonathan. As Sylvia and Mike recounted, it was only when the doctor called out: "Here comes another one!" that they learned it was a double birth.
Sylvia took a job in South Phoenix at The Leadership and Education for the Advancement of Phoenix (LEAP) in 1966. There, she provided services to struggling families, using federal War on Poverty funds.
In 1968, the Cartsonis family moved from Scottsdale into a new home designed by Mike, in Litchfield Park.
Sylvia joined the PTA and was disturbed that Litchfield Elementary didn't benefit from federal funds. She and her new friends, Sara Homan and Rae McMillan, discovered that the school board had been hiding their meeting notices behind an oleander bush to keep rabble-rousers from attending. They campaigned to elect Sara to the school board, and Sara implemented changes that would benefit the children of Litchfield and the children of migrant farm workers who lived outside the town who attended the school.
At the local Recreation Center, Sylvia and the family swam with locals including Air Force families and German pilots training at Luke Air Force Base. Once, while lounging by the pool prior to an antique plane airshow, Sylvia started calling out the names of the German aircraft that flew overhead, as she had been trained to do during WWII, to the astonishment of the visiting German pilots.
Word got out in Litchfield that as a social worker, Sylvia could help with domestic issues. Troubled community members who had at first regarded her as an outsider reached for help, often in secret. Domestic violence, teen pregnancies, mental health issues— a late night phone call, a knock on the door, and Sylvia would go into social worker mode, offering help, advice, and resources.
The family moved to Ontario, Canada from 1971-1973, where Sylvia taught at Wilfred Laurier University and Mike taught at University of Waterloo. They returned because the political situation in the United States had improved after the War in Vietnam ended, and because they missed Litchfield Park
Sylvia taught at the Graduate School of Social Work at ASU from 1973 to 1980. As Assistant Professor and Director of Field Research, she supervised graduate students who provided social services to Native Americans on reservations in southern Arizona. She accepted a senior caseworker position with Jewish Family Services in 1980, where she remained until 1987.
Cartsonis served as Executive Director of the Sun City Community Council, from 1987 until her retirement. She was innovative in addressing issues of an aging community including elder abuse prevention, independent living, and isolation. The "Wake Up, Tuck In Program" and free lunches for seniors called "Happy Nooners" were a few of the programs she launched. Sylvia also started a thrift shop, "Almost Antiques," run by senior volunteers, that funded the programs.
Sylvia was a Board member of the Area Agency on Aging for over 30 years. During her tenure, she developed a model for protecting against fiduciary elder abuse, using a board of retired professionals to review how monies were spent in conservatorships for the elderly. This model was presented at a national conference and adopted by other cities across the country. In 1999, the Area Agency on Aging awarded Sylvia a Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to the community.
In the mid 80's Mike took a city planning assignment in Saudi Arabia. For the first time since their honeymoon, the couple began to travel the world again--still traveling light as they had on their honeymoon.
Sylvia loved gatherings of family and friends. Her Greek Easter Party was a tradition for 35 years, as was her annual Chanukah Party of 50 years, where many Litchfield residents ate latkes for the first time.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Mike (Emanuel) Cartsonis (April 2016) and her sister Zena (December 2016). She is survived by her five children: Susan Cartsonis and Matthew Cartsonis, of Los Angeles, California, Ellen Cartsonis and her husband, Jean-Philippe (Nicot), of Austin, Texas, Michael Cartsonis and his wife, Morrakot (Sornnarin), of Santa Cruz, California, Jonathan Cartsonis and his wife Claire (Bowey), of Phoenix, and her seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Amelia, and Mathilda Nicot-Cartsonis, Sophia Bowey Cartsonis, Adena and Theo Cartsonis, and Oliver Bowey Cartsonis.
The Cartsonis family thanks those who extended their friendship and support to Sylvia during her later years, especially Sara Homan, Rae McMillan, and Bev Hansen, her friends at Silver Sneakers who remained in touch after she could no longer attend classes, Janis Schmidt, and Sylvia's remarkable team of six devoted caregivers who made it possible for her to remain at home until her death.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 29 at the Wigwam Country Club at 2:00 PM in the Pueblo Room. If you would like to attend, RSVP's to [email protected] appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020