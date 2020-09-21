1/1
Sylvia Gaines
Sylvia Gaines

Phoenix - Sylvia Wright Gaines (age 92), a long time resident of Phoenix, died September 18, 2020. An anthropologist, she received her doctorate at ASU and taught in the Dept. of Anthropology (School of Human Evolutions and Social Change) for many years. As a Southwest Archaeologist, she was active in computer simulations of prehistoric sites. Proceeded in death by Warren Malcolm Gaines (husband) and Robert Austin Gaines (son). She is survived by her 2 children Bill Gaines (Gina) and Cindy Fleetham (Ralph); 5 grandchildren Nicole (Sam), Rob (Alissa), Tyler (Katie), Trever, Trenten (Devyn); and 4 great-grandchildren Charlotte, Oliver, Sylvie, and Judson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Doctors Without Borders.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
