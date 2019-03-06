|
Sylvia Irene Gurule
Phoenix - On Sunday, March 3, 2019, Sylvia Irene Gurule, wife, mother, nana, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 74 years. Sylvia was born May 25, 1942, in Phoenix, Arizona. Sylvia will be forever remembered by her husband Lorenzo, her three sons, Lawrence (MarJean), Mark (Colleen), and Manuel (Genny), nine grandchildren, Michael (Johanna), Markus, Ryan (Lynette), Timothy (Stephanie), Zachary, Peyton, Kaitlyn, Jonathan and Tanner, eight great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Emilia, Maximus, Ryan, Elijah, Jayce, Henrik and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother Frank Camacho (Margie) and will be remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Irene Camacho.
A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Sylvia on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019