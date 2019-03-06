Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
4715 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
Sylvia Irene Gurule


1942 - 2019
Sylvia Irene Gurule Obituary
Sylvia Irene Gurule

Phoenix - On Sunday, March 3, 2019, Sylvia Irene Gurule, wife, mother, nana, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 74 years. Sylvia was born May 25, 1942, in Phoenix, Arizona. Sylvia will be forever remembered by her husband Lorenzo, her three sons, Lawrence (MarJean), Mark (Colleen), and Manuel (Genny), nine grandchildren, Michael (Johanna), Markus, Ryan (Lynette), Timothy (Stephanie), Zachary, Peyton, Kaitlyn, Jonathan and Tanner, eight great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Emilia, Maximus, Ryan, Elijah, Jayce, Henrik and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother Frank Camacho (Margie) and will be remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Irene Camacho.

A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Sylvia on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019
