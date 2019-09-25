Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
7900 E Main St.
Mesa, AZ
Sylvia Joyce (Allmendinger) Roberts


1936 - 2019
Glendale - Roberts, Sylvia Joyce (Allmendinger) 82 of Glendale, AZ was rejoined with her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019. Sylvia was born to Robert and Emma (Miller) Allmendinger on October 3, 1936 in Selby, SD. A Noon Committal Service will be held in her honor on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery located at 7900 E Main St. Mesa, AZ 85207. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Sage Hospice: https://sagehospice.org/donate/. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019
