Sylvia Joyce (Allmendinger) Roberts
Glendale - Roberts, Sylvia Joyce (Allmendinger) 82 of Glendale, AZ was rejoined with her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019. Sylvia was born to Robert and Emma (Miller) Allmendinger on October 3, 1936 in Selby, SD. A Noon Committal Service will be held in her honor on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery located at 7900 E Main St. Mesa, AZ 85207. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Sage Hospice: https://sagehospice.org/donate/. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019