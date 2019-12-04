|
|
Sylvia Louise Wing
Williams - Sylvia Louise Wing of Williams, Arizona, passed away on 17 Nov 2019. She was born 20 Nov 1943 in Prescott AZ, to Leonard and Leila Roth, the sister of 8 siblings, Margaret, Terry, Charles,(Sylvia), Leonard Jr. (Rusty), Brenda, Kathy, Mary and David.
Sylvia married Steven Thor Wing on 21 Nov 1961. They had 3 children, Kimberly, Thor and Norman, all surviving; 8 Grandchildren, 7 surviving, and 8 Great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was cremated and ashes will be mixed with Steven's on his death, then will be scattered by family! There will be a private Memorial Service at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ. Military Cemetery for family and close friends, followed by a celebration of life at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Sylvia passed away 3 days before her 76th Birthday and 4 days before our 58th Wedding Anniversary! May GOD bless her! She's now out of pain!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019